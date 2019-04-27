

Gerald Tolson



Of Columbia, MD passed away at home peacefully on April 5, 2019. Born and raised in Washington, D.C. he attended parochial schools graduating valedictorian from Mackin High School in 1961. He attended Howard Community College and George Washington University ultimately earning a degree in Business Management.

Gerry worked for both IBM, Loral and Lockheed Martin in numerous corporate positions, retiring as a Senior Program Manager in 1999. He will be remembered for his love of sports, cars, finance, and the mighty Redskins.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane, their five children, two daughter-in-laws, four grandsons, four foster children, family and friends.