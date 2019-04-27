The Washington Post

GERALD TOLSON

  • "I will always cherish the love and time you spent with me. ..."
    - Terri Cooks
  • "To the family, We cherish the time spent in Gerald's..."
  • "To My family, I say we can never replace Uncle Gerry. But..."
    - Terri Cooks
  • "Diane,My sincerest sympathy to you and the Tolson family...."
    - Mary Donegan
  • "Dear Stephanie, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Sending..."
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin's Catholic Church
Gerald Tolson  

Of Columbia, MD passed away at home peacefully on April 5, 2019. Born and raised in Washington, D.C. he attended parochial schools graduating valedictorian from Mackin High School in 1961. He attended Howard Community College and George Washington University ultimately earning a degree in Business Management.
Gerry worked for both IBM, Loral and Lockheed Martin in numerous corporate positions, retiring as a Senior Program Manager in 1999. He will be remembered for his love of sports, cars, finance, and the mighty Redskins.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane, their five children, two daughter-in-laws, four grandsons, four foster children, family and friends.
A Catholic Mass will be held on Saturday, April 27, at Gerry's lifelong church, St. Martins, 1908 North Capitol St NW, Washington, DC 20002 starting with a 10 a.m. visitation and 11 a.m. Service followed by a repass. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be directed to St. Martins via http://www.stmartinsdc.org/donations.html.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 27, 2019
