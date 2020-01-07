The Washington Post

GERALD TRAINOR

Service Information
Loudoun Funeral Chapel
158 Catoctin Cr. SE
Leesburg, VA
20175
(703)-777-6000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
21370 Saint Theresa Lane
Ashburn, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Gerald Francis Trainor (Age 87)  

Of Ashburn, VA, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on January 3, 2020. "Gerry" was born in Worcester, MA. He is survived by his wife Anne of 61 years; his daughter Kathleen Schuyler (John) of Harrisburg, PA, his son Gerald P Trainor (Jennifer) of McLean, VA; six grandchildren, Colin, Patrick and Blair Schuyler, Maclean, Gordon and Ian Trainor. He was predeceased by his parents and three sisters, Claire Dorgan, Marilyn Trainor and Carol Murphy. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 21370 Saint Theresa Lane, Ashburn, VA 20147, where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 7, 2020
