DR. GERALD WALDBAUM
On Sunday, May 19, 2019 of Hoschton, GA and formerly of Silver Spring, MD and New Rochelle, NY. Beloved husband of Marion Waldbaum and the late Esther Waldbaum; devoted father of Shari Renee Feinberg (Lee) and Barry David Waldbaum; loving grandfather of Evan, Amanda and Leo. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 1:30 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD. The family will be observing Shiva on Wednesday following services with minyan at 7 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., and Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the residence of Shari and Lee Feinberg. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.