GERALD WALDBAUM

DR. GERALD WALDBAUM  

On Sunday, May 19, 2019 of Hoschton, GA and formerly of Silver Spring, MD and New Rochelle, NY. Beloved husband of Marion Waldbaum and the late Esther Waldbaum; devoted father of Shari Renee Feinberg (Lee) and Barry David Waldbaum; loving grandfather of Evan, Amanda and Leo. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 1:30 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD. The family will be observing Shiva on Wednesday following services with minyan at 7 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., and Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the residence of Shari and Lee Feinberg. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on May 21, 2019
