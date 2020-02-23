

Gerald Wright

"Butch" (Age 76)



On Thursday, February 20, 2020 Rockville, MD passed away surrounded by family. He is the beloved husband of 40 years to Carole Wright; loving father of Wesley (Pam) Wright, Anise (Chris Ditchey) Capotosto, and Valarie (Steven) Mason; he was blessed with 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of Joe Wright and Bonnie Moore. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Merle and Joan Wright and his brother's BB and Buzz.

A service will be held at Pumphrey's Rockville Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD on Wednesday, February 26 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow to Parklawn Memorial Park. Please visit and sign the family online guestbook at