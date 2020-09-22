1/1
GERALDINE BEARD
{ "" }
GERALDINE S. BEARD
On Sunday, August 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William R. Beard. Loving mother of Charline Butler and William Beard (Frances). Also survived are her grandchildren Charles F. Butler, III (Jean), Christopher F. Butler (Vanessa), Patrique Beard and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Charles Sroufe. Services are private. Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by McGUIRE. www.mcguire-services.com

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
