GERALDINE BEARD

On Sunday, August 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William R. Beard. Loving mother of Charline Butler and William Beard (Frances). Also survived are her grandchildren Charles F. Butler, III (Jean), Christopher F. Butler (Vanessa), Patrique Beard and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Charles Sroufe. Services are private. Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by McGUIRE.