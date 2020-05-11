

GERALDINE MITCHELL BOWIE



Geraldine M. Bowie passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020. Geraldine is survived by her devoted husband, children, and a host of relatives, colleagues and long-time friends.

Funeral services for Geraldine Bowie will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Reese Funeral Professionals, 311 N. Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. There will be a revolving visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Social Distancing). A private funeral service will be held from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Please join the processional/departure to Maryland National Memorial Cemetery, 13300 Baltimore Ave., Laurel, MD 20707 at 12 noon.