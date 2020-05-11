The Washington Post

GERALDINE BOWIE

  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Geraldine Bowie. May..."
    - N. S.
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - From the staff of Lewis Funeral Home
Service Information
Reese Funeral Professionals
311 North Patrick Street
Alexandria, VA
22313
(703)-646-9320
Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reese Funeral Professionals
311 North Patrick Street
Alexandria, VA 22313
Funeral service
Private
Reese Funeral Professionals
311 North Patrick Street
Alexandria, VA 22313
Notice
GERALDINE MITCHELL BOWIE  

Geraldine M. Bowie passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020. Geraldine is survived by her devoted husband, children, and a host of relatives, colleagues and long-time friends.
 
Funeral services for Geraldine Bowie will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Reese Funeral Professionals, 311 N. Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. There will be a revolving visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Social Distancing). A private funeral service will be held from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Please join the processional/departure to Maryland National Memorial Cemetery, 13300 Baltimore Ave., Laurel, MD 20707 at 12 noon.

Published in The Washington Post on May 11, 2020
