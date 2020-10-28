1/1
GERALDINE EDMONDS
1938 - 2020
Geraldine Hatton Edmonds "Geri"  December 14,1938 - October 19,2020  
Transitioned into eternal rest on Monday, October 19, 2020, at her mothers' home in Brandywine, Maryland at the age of 82. Preceded in death by her father, Gerald W. Hatton, step-father Lewis Lloyd, and her loving husband Milton Edmonds. She is survived by her only son, Gerald "Buddy" Edmonds, mother, Mary E. Lloyd, step-mother, Etta J. Hatton, sister, June Hatton Barr (Timothy), brother, Louis T. Lloyd (Sylvia), dear friends, Ada Mitchell, Harold Cox and a host of other family and friends. "Geri" will be fondly remembered for her charitable acts and big heart. To memorialize her life, friends can honor "Geri" with contributions to a charity of their choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to: Adams Funeral Home, P.A..

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 28, 2020.
