GERALDINE GITTLESON

GERALDINE S. GITTLESON "Jerrie"
On Friday, October 16, 2020, GERALDINE S. "Jerrie" GITTLESON of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Gittleson. She was the matriarch of a large and loving family. Devoted mother of Richard (Nancy) Gittleson, Joanne (Frank) Crantz, Robin (Bruce) Bortnick and Michael (Lynn) Gittleson. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Laura) Gittleson, Sarah Michnick, Lisa (Patrick) Collins, Robert (Ashley) Gittleson, Michelle (David) Marquardt, David Bortnick and Adam Bortnick, Julia Crantz, Emily (David) Silberstein and Benjamin (Rachel) Gittleson, Amanda Gittleson and Becca Gittleson. Cherished great-grandmother of Shana, Theo, Sophia, Zachary, Riley, Jacob, Alexis, Jack, Harper, Olivia, Brian, Lily, Emma, Beau and Reagan. Dear sister-in-law of Phyllis Gittleson. Funeral service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hebrew Home of Greater Washington or to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.