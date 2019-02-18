Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALDINE L. "Geri" PHELPS.



GERALDINE L. PHELPS "Geri"



Age 71, of Centreville, VA, passed away on February 14, 2019 with her family by her side. She was married to the late Rick Phelps in 1976. Geri is survived by three children, Heather Phelps of Ashburn, Eric (Lauren) Phelps of Richmond and Nicole Phelps of Reston. She is also survived by one grandson, Hayden Phelps. Geri was predeceased by her loving husband in 2010. The family will receive friends at the Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden St., Herndon, VA 20179 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral mass will be held Thursday, February 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Timothy

Catholic Church, 13807 Poplar Tree Rd, Chantilly, VA 20151. The burial concluding the mass will be at 1 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery. The family requests memorial contributions be made to The V Foundation or Virginia Hospital Center Foundation.