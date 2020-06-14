GERALDINE "Geri" LYDA
GERALDINE C. LYDA "Geri"  
Passed away peacefully May 31, 2020, age 82, at her home in Arlington, VA. Geri had a long career as a stenotypist at the White House and U.S. House of Representatives. She traveled extensively including President Nixon's trips to China and Russia. After her retirement, she was committed to helping others, particularly with drug and alcohol recovery. She was known for her wit and ability to make people laugh. She is survived by her devoted son, Brian Rudolph; daughter Lisa (Lance) Featherngill; brother Rick (Jan) Long; grandchildren Jessica (Mike) Lilburn, Megan (Evan) Smith, Emily Rudolph, Timothy Rudolph, Paige Rudolph, Reid Featherngill and Walker Featherngill; great-grandchildren Miles Lilburn and Wyatt Lilburn, as well as many friends. A celebration of her very full life is scheduled for 11 a.m., July 10 at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
