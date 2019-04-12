GERALDINE MARTIN

GERALDINE N. MARTIN
(Age 88)

On Thursday, April 4, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, John A. Martin, Sr. Survived by three children, Rita Martin, John Martin, Jr. and Michael Anthony Martin; two special nieces, Patricia Haynes and Lois Jackson; special love ones, Felecia and Mildred Younger; special family neighbors, Lydia Martin and Cathleen Jackson; host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing services Monday, April 15, at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD. visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2019
