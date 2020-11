On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Geraldine "Geri" Faye Mendelson of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved sister of the late Stuart (Jackie) Mendelson; loving aunt of Scott Mendelson (Christina) and Staci Sarg (John); cherished great-aunt of Steven, Shane and Hayden. Geri was a teaching nurse and an administrator in a few facilities. She also had a private business to help hospitals in different aspects. She loved music and her favorite singer was Barbara Streisand. A private graveside service will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra ( www.bsomusic.org ). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.