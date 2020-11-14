GERALDINE FAYE MENDELSON
On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Geraldine "Geri" Faye Mendelson of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved sister of the late Stuart (Jackie) Mendelson; loving aunt of Scott Mendelson (Christina) and Staci Sarg (John); cherished great-aunt of Steven, Shane and Hayden. Geri was a teaching nurse and an administrator in a few facilities. She also had a private business to help hospitals in different aspects. She loved music and her favorite singer was Barbara Streisand. A private graveside service will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (www.bsomusic.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com