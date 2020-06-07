

GERALDINE BERNICE ABBOTT MIDDLETON "Gerry"

Gerry was born in Washington, DC on June 27, 1918 to the late Rev. Wallace Preston Abbott and Mary Sue Miles Abbott. She was the second of four children, Pearl Abbott Ezell (deceased), Nathaniel, and Wallace Abbott (deceased). She attended DC public schools, graduating from the historic Dunbar High school where she played on their all girls basketball team. After graduating, Gerry spent two years at Storer College in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Her marriage to Lorenzo Middleton Sr. (deceased) produced three children, Lorenzo Middleton Jr. (deceased), June and Wayne Middleton. A highly capable individual and devoted mother, Gerry raised her children while also holding down full-time government jobs at the U.S. Postal Service and later at the White House where she worked in the Old Executive Building as a supervisor until her mid 70's. From Easter baskets brimming over with chocolate bunnies, colored eggs and yellow marshmallow chicks, to beautifully decorated Christmas trees, she created a warm and aesthetic home environment for herself and her children. Gerry loved being a mom, loved her children and showed it in so many ways. She also had a great love and respect for her church and church family, proudly serving on the Altar Guilds of both Calvary Episcopal and Trinity Episcopal Church and volunteering in many other capacities there too. In addition, Gerry held executive posts as an active Dunbar High School alumnus. Besides her family, work and volunteer activities, she enjoyed a game of pinochle and would often have the "ladies' over for dessert and cards. When not involved in these activities, she was traveling with family or friends, having traveled to destinations as far away as Hawaii and Alaska while in her 90's! At 98 she reluctantly stopped driving at the insistence of her family. Yes, Gerry lived a full life! Gerry left this life peacefully on February 18, 2020 in her San Diego apartment at the age of 101, surrounded by loving family members. She leaves behind a daughter, June; son Wayne; three grandchildren, Alison, Loren and Kito Middleton; niece Barbara Jean; four great grandchildren, Tyler, Cherish, Aizen, Sean; a daughter-in-law, Diane, and other family members and friends who dearly loved her. Gerry will always be in our hearts. Private services.



