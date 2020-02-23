GERALDINE YVONNE NOWLIN
(Age 88)
The beloved wife of the late James E. Nowlin, Sr. entered eternal life on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, James E. Nowlin, Jr. and Marilyn Nowlin, Joseph W. Nowlin, Sr. and Carla Nowlin, one daughter and son-in-law, Valarie T. Mosley and Jamie Chavis, three granddaughters, Tanya Mosley, Tasha Mosley and Olivia Nowlin, three grandsons, Paul Nowlin, Joseph Nowlin, Jr., and Theo Nowlin, many other loving family members and a multitude of amazing friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD. Followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: