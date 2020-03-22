

Geraldine Lowell Offenbacher

"Deanie" (Age 88)



Of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Garret Park, Maryland, passed away on March 18, 2020. She leaves behind her daughter, Maria O. Shumar and husband, Peter, daughter, Monica O. Hickey and husband, Kenneth, grandson, Peter Shumar, Jr. and wife, Diana, great-grand-children, Colton and Lily Shumar, grandson, Luke Morgan and wife, Ebony, and great-grandson, Logan. She also leaves behind her brother, Bernard Lowell. She is predeceased by her husband, Ernest Offenbacher, daughter Jennifer O. Morgan and parents, Gerald C. Lowell and Marie Ransing Lowell, and sister, Ann Lowell.

After college Geraldine worked for the U.S. Dept. of the Interior in Washington, DC. where she met her husband, Ernest. Later in life, she worked for Holy Cross Rectory in Garret Park, Maryland where she was employed for over 30 years.

Contributions in her memory can be made to: or The . Funeral Services will be at a later time