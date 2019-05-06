Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home 254 Carroll St. NW Washington , DC 20012 (202)-541-1001 Funeral service 10:00 AM Temple Sinai Military Road Washington , DC View Map Shiva 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Shiva 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Shiva 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Shiva 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Send Flowers Notice

POLINGER GERALDINE MERICAN POLINGER Geraldine Merican Polinger, born in Baltimore in 1922, passed peacefully on May 4, 2019 on the day of her 97th birthday. She joins her beloved husband of 66 years, Howard Polinger, deceased 2007. Geraldine will be lovingly remembered in the hearts of her four children; Arnold (Diane) Polinger; Jan (Richard) Chavis; Lorre Polinger (Donald Wertlieb); and David (Amy) Polinger - and her nine grandchildren Jennifer (Sean); Renee (Andy); Joshua (Rebecca); Julie (Zach); Mollie (Evan); Steven; Miriam (Ernest); Becka (Keller); and Charlie. She also leaves behind 17 great-grandchildren. Geraldine was a significant philanthropist who supported many cultural and social causes. As a philanthropist, Geraldine, along with her husband Howard, supported both secular and Jewish causes in the Washington Metropolitan area and Palm Beach, Florida, both as individuals and through the Howard and Geraldine Polinger Family Foundation. The Excellence in Arts and Humanities Award from the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County in 2005, celebrated their numerous contributions to cultural arts. They sponsored the Artists of Excellence Concert Series at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington since the early 1970's, bringing to Washington such rising artists as Itzhak Perlman, Pinchas Zukerman and Yo-Yo Ma. Geraldine's outstanding chairmanship of the JCC Music Committee culminated with the Woman of Valor Award. Her Family Foundation established the ongoing popular region wide Jewish Music Festival at the Edlavitch DC JCC 20 years ago. A college music major and dance enthusiast, Geraldine was keen to endow scholarship programs at her alma maters: in dance at Goucher College and in piano at the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins. The couple also helped to make the arts more accessible to youth, supporting programs, for example, at THE ARC in Southeast DC. Howard and Geraldine were founding members of the Kravis Center in Palm Beach, Florida, and substantial donors to the Strathmore Center and Round House Theatre in Bethesda. Geraldine served on the Board of the Mental Health Association of Montgomery County for served on the Board of the Mental Health Association of Montgomery County for several years and she and her husband were recognized in 2007 for their long-term support of that institution. Within the Jewish community, Geraldine and her husband were committed to supporting diverse needs of people, agencies and communities. Geraldine served on the Board of the Jewish Social Service Agency, where she and her husband endowed the agency's adolescent treatment program and later were recognized for their outstanding leadership in social welfare with the Joseph Ottenstein Award. The couple additionally endowed a medical equipment fund at Hebrew Home; established a residence for the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes, and served as a key contributor to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. In her earlier years, Geraldine was an activist and advocate for social causes. As a young woman in the 1940's, she participated in marches and boycotts addressing racial discrimination, served as spokeswoman for a newly created government labor union, and helped pioneer the groundwork that ultimately founded the Americans for Democratic Action. Social consciousness, humility, and generosity continued to be her guiding values. She tutored children in reading and over her lifetime, was a gracious benefactor to a full array of local charities. She was an avid reader and enjoyed singing in her synagogue choir. An only child herself, she took joy in loving her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Temple Sinai, Military Road, Washington, DC. Shiva hours: after interment on Tuesday afternoon; Wednesday afternoon 2 to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening 7 to 9 p.m. with service at 7:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Temple Sinai, Military Road, Washington, DC. Shiva hours: after interment on Tuesday afternoon; Wednesday afternoon 2 to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening 7 to 9 p.m. with service at 7:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.



POLINGER GERALDINE MERICAN POLINGER Geraldine Merican Polinger, born in Baltimore in 1922, passed peacefully on May 4, 2019 on the day of her 97th birthday. She joins her beloved husband of 66 years, Howard Polinger, deceased 2007. Geraldine will be lovingly remembered in the hearts of her four children; Arnold (Diane) Polinger; Jan (Richard) Chavis; Lorre Polinger (Donald Wertlieb); and David (Amy) Polinger - and her nine grandchildren Jennifer (Sean); Renee (Andy); Joshua (Rebecca); Julie (Zach); Mollie (Evan); Steven; Miriam (Ernest); Becka (Keller); and Charlie. She also leaves behind 17 great-grandchildren. Geraldine was a significant philanthropist who supported many cultural and social causes. As a philanthropist, Geraldine, along with her husband Howard, supported both secular and Jewish causes in the Washington Metropolitan area and Palm Beach, Florida, both as individuals and through the Howard and Geraldine Polinger Family Foundation. The Excellence in Arts and Humanities Award from the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County in 2005, celebrated their numerous contributions to cultural arts. They sponsored the Artists of Excellence Concert Series at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington since the early 1970's, bringing to Washington such rising artists as Itzhak Perlman, Pinchas Zukerman and Yo-Yo Ma. Geraldine's outstanding chairmanship of the JCC Music Committee culminated with the Woman of Valor Award. Her Family Foundation established the ongoing popular region wide Jewish Music Festival at the Edlavitch DC JCC 20 years ago. A college music major and dance enthusiast, Geraldine was keen to endow scholarship programs at her alma maters: in dance at Goucher College and in piano at the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins. The couple also helped to make the arts more accessible to youth, supporting programs, for example, at THE ARC in Southeast DC. Howard and Geraldine were founding members of the Kravis Center in Palm Beach, Florida, and substantial donors to the Strathmore Center and Round House Theatre in Bethesda. Geraldine served on the Board of the Mental Health Association of Montgomery County for served on the Board of the Mental Health Association of Montgomery County for several years and she and her husband were recognized in 2007 for their long-term support of that institution. Within the Jewish community, Geraldine and her husband were committed to supporting diverse needs of people, agencies and communities. Geraldine served on the Board of the Jewish Social Service Agency, where she and her husband endowed the agency's adolescent treatment program and later were recognized for their outstanding leadership in social welfare with the Joseph Ottenstein Award. The couple additionally endowed a medical equipment fund at Hebrew Home; established a residence for the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes, and served as a key contributor to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. In her earlier years, Geraldine was an activist and advocate for social causes. As a young woman in the 1940's, she participated in marches and boycotts addressing racial discrimination, served as spokeswoman for a newly created government labor union, and helped pioneer the groundwork that ultimately founded the Americans for Democratic Action. Social consciousness, humility, and generosity continued to be her guiding values. She tutored children in reading and over her lifetime, was a gracious benefactor to a full array of local charities. She was an avid reader and enjoyed singing in her synagogue choir. An only child herself, she took joy in loving her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Temple Sinai, Military Road, Washington, DC. Shiva hours: after interment on Tuesday afternoon; Wednesday afternoon 2 to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening 7 to 9 p.m. with service at 7:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Temple Sinai, Military Road, Washington, DC. Shiva hours: after interment on Tuesday afternoon; Wednesday afternoon 2 to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening 7 to 9 p.m. with service at 7:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001. Published in The Washington Post on May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close