GERALDINE ROLLINS

GERALDINE WEAVER ROLLINS
On Saturday June 13, 2020, Geraldine Weaver Rollins (best known as Gerri and Namaw), loving wife and mother of four, passed away at home, at age 85.Gerri was born on August 7, 1934, in Washington, DC, to Harry and Pearl Weaver. She was the youngest of six children and was preceded in death by her mother, father, and her five siblings: Gordon Weaver, Gladys Otis, Webster Weaver, Dolores Judd, and Franklin Weaver.She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard Ashby Rollins. They made their home in Virginia where they raised their four children: Deborah Natoli, Deleena Rollins, Craig Rollins (Jean), and Deanna Hryckiewicz (Tommy).She is also survived by five grandchildren and their spouses: Jaime Natoli (Dave), Jennifer Wells, Justin Hryckiewicz (Kimberly), Jonathan Rollins, Shannon Brown (Kyle); and seven great-grandchildren: Luke, Scarlett, Vivienne, Ian, Walker, Rhett, and Athena.Gerri has many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws that she dearly loved, not to mention her lifelong friends.Gerri was the matriarch of the family. She was gentle yet so strong. Everyone called upon her for advice, strength, encouragement and love, which she gave without hesitation.Her love for children was like no other. They were attracted to each other like magnets. She was happiest when there were children around her.Her greatest joy and love was her family. She loved like no other. Her home was always so welcoming, filled with love, laughter, kindness and warmth.She will be forever loved and dearly missed.We love you Mom, Gerri, Namaw more than you will ever know.Services private. In lieu of flowers, mom would want any donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.