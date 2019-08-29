GERALDINE GATTI SAYER
"Geri" (Age 87)
On August 22, 2019, passed away at home in Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Charles Sayer for 67 years; mother of Stephen Sayer, Carol Graves (Jerry) and the late Cynthia Collins (Jim); grandmother of six, great grandmother of 14. Geri was predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Lydia Gatti; and her sister Lorraine Gatti. Relatives and friends may call at the Church of the Little Flower, 5607 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, MD, 20816 from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 30, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297.