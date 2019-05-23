GERALDINE BRUNDAGE TAYLOR
She entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Robert Taylor, Sr.; two daughters, Delores and Irene Taylor (John); two sons, Kenneth Willis (Ladorsa) and Robert Taylor, Jr.; 12 grandchildren, Marquis and Marquita Simon, Shawntavia, John and Robert Taylor III, Marice, Ernest, Tamika, Delores, Kenneth Willis II, and Kennard Willis and Charles Gibbs,; nine great-grandchildren, and a host of other loved ones and friends. Family will welcome friends on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Capitol Mortuary, 1425 Maryland Avenue, NE, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.