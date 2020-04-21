

Geraldine P. Watson



Geraldine P. Watson of Clarksburg, MD passed away quietly on March 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pearl River, NY to the late Victor E. Prezioso, an Italian immigrant who landed at Ellis Island and his wife Marguerite. Geraldine was one of seven children.

After graduating high school, she moved to Washington DC and worked for the U.S. Treasury where she met her future husband, Robert who was an economist. Geraldine was always up for an adventure or having fun with her family whether petting baby white Bengal tigers in India, climbing to the top of the Arc de Triumph in Paris or taking in a play in London's West End. She even fulfilled her lifelong dream of skydiving at the age of 85 over San Diego, CA!

Married 49 years, Geraldine was predeceased by her husband. She is survived by her daughter Bonnie of Clarksburg, MD, her son Bob and his wife Kathy of Irvine, CA, her daughter Ruth of Berryville, VA, two brothers Ronald Prezioso of Virginia Beach, VA and Fred Prezioso of Tecumseh, MI; two grandchildren, Christopher of Damascus, MD and Brent of Clarksburg, MD; two great grandchildren, Angelina and Diego and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the , www.heart.org

Services for Geraldine will be private.

Arrangements were made by Hilton Funeral Home.