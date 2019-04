GERALDINE WEDGE



The Wedge family announce with great sadness the loss of their beloved mother Geraldine Wedge on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

The loving mother of Kevin, Jenae and Aaron.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 215 Rhode Island Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20001, Viewing: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Homegoing Celebration: 11 a.m.