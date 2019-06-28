GERARD O. BINGHAM
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Zenobia B. Bingham; mother, Joyce A Bingham; one son, Gerard O Bingham II (Jaylin); two daughters, Gernae A Bingham (Ronald) and Ghordan Bingham; three grandchildren, Jenesis, Ga'Kai and Ge'siah; one brother, George F. Bingham (Abigail); godchildren, Tiffani Gorbonos, Ashley Smith
and Miles Jones; one god-sister, Dionne Taylor and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Bingham will lie in state at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1500 9th St., NW on Saturday, June 29 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. , In lieu of flowers, the family has designated the Shiloh Scholarship Fund for donations in memory of Gerard O. Bingham. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. www.stewartfuneralhome.com