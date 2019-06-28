The Washington Post

GERARD BINGHAM

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1500 9th St., NW
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1500 9th St., NW
Notice
GERARD O. BINGHAM  

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Zenobia B. Bingham; mother, Joyce A Bingham; one son, Gerard O Bingham II (Jaylin); two daughters, Gernae A Bingham (Ronald) and Ghordan Bingham; three grandchildren, Jenesis, Ga'Kai and Ge'siah; one brother, George F. Bingham (Abigail); godchildren, Tiffani Gorbonos, Ashley Smith and Miles Jones; one god-sister, Dionne Taylor and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Bingham will lie in state at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1500 9th St., NW on Saturday, June 29 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. , In lieu of flowers, the family has designated the Shiloh Scholarship Fund for donations in memory of Gerard O. Bingham. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. www.stewartfuneralhome.com  
Published in The Washington Post on June 28, 2019
