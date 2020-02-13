

GERARD PATRICK BURKE



In Washington, DC, on February 9, 2020, of Bethesda, MD and Cambridge, MD. Beloved husband of the late Ann M. Burke; loving father of Gerard P., Jr. (Jean), Maura Vanderzon (Jim) and Christine Carr (Tyler); devoted grandfather of Katherine (John Finnegan), Megan (Joseph Maher), Regina, Mary, Caroline, Elizabeth, Emily, Nicole and Delia; cherished great-grandfather of Penny, Martin, and Theresa; brother of the late Joseph P. Burke and Joan M. Scanlon.

Friends will be received at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7500 Pearl St., Bethesda, MD on Monday, February 17, 2020 with visitation at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, ATTN: Annual Giving, 924 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001 (202-772-4394) www.catholiccharitiesdc.org

