

GERARD FRANK GRECO



Gerard Frank Greco of North Bethesda MD died on December 31, 2019. He was born on September 3, 1931 to Charles and Fannie DePaola Greco of Glasco, NY.

Gerard graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in Troy, NY; he received a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from The Citadel and a master's degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University . Following completion of his degrees he served in the Army both in active duty and in the reserves, retiring as a Colonel. He served as senior project manager at the Engineer Studies Center, US Army. On October 22, 1977 he married Kathleen Galligan. They established their home in North Bethesda MD and continued their careers in Washington DC. After his retirement, he was self-employed as a home inspector.

Gerard is survived by his immediate family, Carmen Cruz-Méndez and Mauricio Gutierrez at home. He is further survived by three brothers-in-law John W Galligan Sr., Vincent C Galligan Sr., and James P Galligan and his wife Ellen, all of Forestburgh, NY; 16 nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his wife Kathleen Galligan Greco in 2008. He was also predeceased by his parents, his sisters Marion Greco and Virginia Abernethy, and his brother Charles Greco.

Visitation will be held on Thursday January 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church at 917 Montrose Road Rockville MD, 20852 from 6 to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on January 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church at 1 p.m. A graveside service and burial will be at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Port Jervis , NY.