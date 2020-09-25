1/1
GERARD LEE
GERARD LEE
Passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Gerard Vincent was the son of James and the late Frieda Lee and the fraternal twin of Jerome Vernon Lee. He attended Silver Hill Elementary, William Beane's Elementary, Andrew Jackson Junior High. He graduated from Suitland High School in 1980 and the University of Maryland, College Park in 1986. He joined the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC in 1987 and served as a Police Officer at the 5th District before moving to the 3rd District as a Sergeant. He retired from the Police Department in 2017 then returned as a Senior Sergeant until his passing. Gerard leaves to cherish his memory his father James R. Lee; his twin brother Jerome Vernon Lee (Angel); his only nephew Jerome V. Lee, Jr. also known as LJ and a host of family and friends. Viewing 10 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home 4001 Benning Road, NE Washington, DC 20019. A private service will follow however services will be streamed via Stewart's website beginning at 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery 4101 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 25, 2020.
