The Washington Post

GERARD LeGRANDE

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
3600 Brightseat Road
Landover, MD
View Map
GERARD LEROY LeGRANDE (Age 78)  

Of Upper Marlboro, MD, was called home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Son of the late Leroy and Vivian LeGrande. He is survived by his beloved wife, Annie R. LeGrande; father of Leslie LeGrande and Courtney LeGrande; sibling to Barbara Mills (Cliff) and Anita Queen; grandfather to Austin Spriggs, Aubrey Williams and Jeron J.G. Williams; great-grandfather to Tristan Spriggs; loving family member to a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, Maryland. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangement by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
Published in The Washington Post on July 22, 2019
