Gerard richard patrick Ryan "Jerry"
July 7, 1945 - January 19, 2020
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, and newspaper enthusiast, he was born and raised in the South Bronx, NY. Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1965-67, then worked as a computer specialist. He retired in 1993 to spend time with his family and perfect his Irish soda bread recipe. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann; children Gerard, Brendan, Elizabeth, and Brigid; grandson Henry; and dear neighbors of Haddon Drive, Takoma Park, MD. A celebration of life will be held on March 14, 2020 at Glenview Mansion in Rockville, MD. Donations may be made to CHI Centers, Inc. (chiservices.org
)