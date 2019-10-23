Dr. GERARD F. WALDORF "Gerry"
Gerard "Gerry" F. Waldorf passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 of Glenn Dale, MD. Gerry is the husband of Sonia Waldorf and the father of Kevin Waldorf. Gerry taught sociology at the University of Maryland University College and also sold real estate in the Maryland area. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, Bowie, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Bowie, MD. For additional obituary information or to leave on-line condolences, please go to