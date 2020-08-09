1/
GERDA RYAN
1942 - 2020
Gerda E. Ryan  August 13, 1942 - August 4, 2020   
Gerda Elizabeth Ryan of Severn, MD passed into the arms of the Lord on August 4, 2020. Born in Washington, DC, she is survived by her 2nd husband of 30 years, John Martin Ryan, her big brother, Larson Henry Jones, her adoring children, Helen Marie Chamberlin, Catherine Rose Rubio, Charles Moulton Chamberlin IV, Margaret Irene Chamberlin-Edelen, and step-son, John Matthew Ryan. She was a doting grandmother to Frank Rubio Jr., Kate Dimsdale, Maya Bonello, Erin Chamberlin, Cayla Chamberlin, Christian Chamberlin, Alyssa Krueger, Nathan Krueger, Lilly Edelen and is blessed with three great-grandchildren. Born into a musically gifted family, Gerda is predeceased by her loving parents Roy and Marie Jones of Silver Spring, MD. Mrs. Ryan's viewing is open to family and friends at Beall Funeral home in Bowie, MD on Wednesday, August 12; 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral service, for family only, will be private but will be live streamed for the public viewing at www.beallfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to either the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Maryland or Hospice of the Chesapeake in celebration of Gerda's 78th Birthday on August 13, 2020. Please view and sign family guest book at www.beallfuneral.com.  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
