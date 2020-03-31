

Gerda Schoenfeld



Gerda Schoenfeld's 101 years spanned two great pandemics, from the influenza of 1919 to the current coronavirus. She died of pneumonia unrelated to the coronavirus on March 24, 2020. The daughter of the owner of the largest department store in Innsbruck, Austria, Gerda fled the Nazis after her father, Karl Bauer, was attacked and severely injured during Kristallnacht. She lived in Bethesda, Maryland as a pre-school teacher and the wife of Commerce Department economist Robert Schoenfeld; raised two daughters; and became known and loved by the friends of her daughters, her grandchildren, and their friends as Grandma Gerda. She is survived by Eva Lewis of Newton, Massachusetts and Claire Schoen of Berkeley, California; their children David Lewis, Sarah Lewis Rudman, Rachel Most and Jonah Most; and four great-grandchildren: Nina and Gabriel Lewis, Emily Rudman, and Willa Tanner. The Covid-19 pandemic will delay her memorial service indefinitely.