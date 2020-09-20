1/
GERHARD LAUE
GERHARD WILLIAM LAUE  
On September 13, 2020 Gerhard Laue, 90, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family. Gery was a loving husband, father and friend. He is survived by his wife Carryn Catlin Kubinski; daughter Janet Groome; son Stephen Laue and his wife Mary Laue; stepson Joseph Kubinski; and brother Henry Laue. Grandchildren include Kristen Laue Pickett, Kaitlyn Laue Proday, Michael Laue, Joseph Groome; and great grandchild Grant Pickett. He was predeceased by wife Josephine Benedickt Laue, and a son Michael Laue.Gery traveled extensively during his life, was an avid golfer, played a mean game of bridge, was a talented woodworker, and a wonderful dancer. He had a career at the National Security Agency, and after retirement, ran a farm in Berkeley, West Virginia.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
