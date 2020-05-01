

Gerhard Tischler "Gary"



Passed away from complications of Mesothelioma Cancer at Sibley Memorial Hospital on April 8, 2020. Gary was born in Munich, Germany December 3, 1941. He moved with his mother and stepfather to Ohio in 1950. He attended the University of Oklahoma. During the Vietnam War era, he served in the U.S. Passed away from complications of Mesothelioma Cancer at Sibley Memorial Hospital on April 8, 2020. Gary was born in Munich, Germany December 3, 1941. He moved with his mother and stepfather to Ohio in 1950. He attended the University of Oklahoma. During the Vietnam War era, he served in the U.S. Army . Later, he lived in the San Francisco Bay Area, working at newspapers from Marin County to Hayward, California.

He was well known throughout the arts community, Tischler joined the Georgetowner newspaper in 1980. In his 40 years with the neighborhood newspaper, Tischler acknowledged that he had written a lot of stories. To say that I've written more than 2,000 stories would not be an exaggeration. Tischler wrote few years ago, "I've met a lot of people, accumulated cherished friends and acquaintances and spent a lot of time talking with people, in person and on the phone. Not to mention bathing in experiences and occasions, openings, plays, concerts and protests, swearing-ins, courtroom trials, government meetings, parades, politics and more and more often, funerals."

Gary will be missed by the journalist community, his friends and neighbors, but most of all by his wife, Carole Muller, "Gary was my heart and now it is broken into pieces".

Gary loved all people and his writing brought out the best in them. He saw the value in all people.

He is survived by his wife Carole Muller of Washington, DC; and his son Boyd Irons of Orlando, Florida.

A memorial service for Gary will be held at a later date.