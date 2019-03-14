GERI GEIL

On March 12, 2019, GERI BASS GEIL of Clarksville, MD. Beloved wife of Phillip Geil. Cherished daughter of Roberta and the late Michael Bass. Devoted mother of Rebekah (Yaniv) Natanov and Erick (Katie) Geil. Dear sister of Julia Cini, Bernie (Suzanne) Bass and Leslie (Jess) Bales. Loving grandmother of Michal, Noah and Shifra Natanov. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, 11 a.m. at Young Israel Shomrai Emunah, 1132 Arcola Ave., Silver Spring, MD. Interment following at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Rebekah and Yaniv Natanov. Memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 14, 2019
