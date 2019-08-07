The Washington Post

GERSON KRAMER (1925 - 2019)
Gerson B. Kramer  

On Monday, August 5, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Beryl Kramer. Devoted father of Phyllis Kramer, Rachel Harris, and the late Arthur Kramer. Cherished grandfather of Megan Allen-Kingsland, Ryan Harris, Robin Harris, and three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother, Manny Kramer.
Funeral Service Friday, August 9, 2019, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832 Interment to follow. Family will be observing Shiva at the home, 6 McAlpine Ct., Silver Spring, MD 20901, Sunday, August 11, 2019 through Thursday evening, August 15, 2019.
Donations can be made to The American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science.
Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2019
