

Gertrude Dannenberg Axilrod



Late on April 10, 2020, "Trudy," beloved mother, grandmother, and greatgrandmother, passed away at home. She was 103, born in Berlin, Germany, to Orthodox Jewish parents, Joseph and Cecilie Dannenberg, and five siblings. In 1934, Trudy and her father fled the antisemitism in Germany and joined their family in Brooklyn, NY. She completed high school, then worked and took night classes at Brooklyn College. In 1942, she was hired at the National Bureau of Standards in Washington, DC, where she met Benjamin Axilrod. Their marriage in 1943 lasted nearly 55 years. They had three daughters: Marian Axilrod Jensen (David), Edith "Edie" Axilrod Neuman (Mark), and Elaine Axilrod Craig (David.) Trudy earned a B.S. in chemistry from George Washington University in 1944. She taught "New Math" at Peary High School. She conducted lab research in skin cancer and Research Documentation at NIH. A lifetime member of Hadassah, she volunteered as Treasurer of a local chapter. Trudy was also very interested in politics, travel, music, dance, and visual art. She is buried in Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD, between Ben, and sister, Henriette Linder. Memorial service when possible. Trudy is survived by her children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Please make contributions to Hadassah, or The .