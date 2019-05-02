

GERTRUDE ELLEN TRIVETT BOOTH



The death has been announced of Gertrude "Trudy" Ellen Trivett Booth aka Boots on April 27, 2019, at the age of 90 years in Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia, and late of Orchard Ridge Retirement Center in Winchester.

She was predeceased by her much loved brother, Richard "Dick" Trivett; and her parents, Gertrude Strasser and Mastin Trivett. She is survived by her sister, Marie Williamson and her husband, Jerry Williamson, and her sister- in-law, Elsie Trivett. She is also survived by her five children, Ellen O'Neal, Rita Fiel and her husband Snuff, Richard (Tommy) Booth, Robert (Rob) Booth and his wife, Lisa, and Carolyn Cowherd. In addition, she leaves behind four grandchildren, Paula Clements and her husband, Mike, and Lawrence Mahool and his wife, Jessica, Ben Mahool, and Jamie Mahool and his wife, Jennifer Mahool, as well as five great grandchildren, Madison, Kellen, and Khloe Mahool, Jade and Jax Clements; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

Trudy was a loving mother and grandmother, as well as great grandmother and sister, and aunt. She was a life long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Falls Church, Virginia. Her church and church community were important parts of her life, and she enjoyed singing in the choir, sometimes playing the organ, and participating in numerous church activities, as well as serving as church secretary for many years.

She also worked for the Federal Reserve Board for 45 years, a job she took great pride in and loved. Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Music Fund, or to Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Missouri, to train new pastors.

A Celebration of Trudy's Life will be held on Saturday, May 4th 2019 at 2 p.m. at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 7426 Idylwood Road, Falls Church, VA. Fond memories and condolences may be left at