The Washington Post

GERTRUDE CONWAY (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERTRUDE CONWAY.
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

gertrude c. conway  

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Gertrude Cromer Conway of Oxon Hill, MD, was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory a granddaughter, Carmen D. Moore (David); two great-grandchildren, Erick Cromer and David Moore, Jr. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD, for a Family Hour at 10 a.m. and a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.