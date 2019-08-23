gertrude c. conway
On Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Gertrude Cromer Conway of Oxon Hill, MD, was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory a granddaughter, Carmen D. Moore (David); two great-grandchildren, Erick Cromer and David Moore, Jr. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD, for a Family Hour at 10 a.m. and a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.