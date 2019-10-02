Guest Book View Sign Service Information Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home 106 East Church Street Frederick , MD 21701 (301)-662-2175 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home 106 East Church Street Frederick , MD 21701 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Luke’s Lutheran Church 1519 Ballenger Creek Pike Point of Rocks , MD View Map Interment Following Services St. Paul’s Episcopal Cemetery Point of Rocks , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

FRY Gertrude Teresa Fry (nee Brown) "Trudy" (Age 94) Passed away on September 27, 2019 at her home in Adamstown, Maryland after a long illness. The widow of Edward Franklin Fry; formerly of Point of Rocks, MD; enjoyed a long and stellar career in Corporate America and at the highest levels of the Federal Government. Born in 1925 in New York City, following graduation from high school in the Bronx, she joined the United States Steel (USS) Export Company and quickly rose in the ranks to become Executive Secretary and Assistant to the President during her 25 years with the Company. She received an Associate Degree from Hunter College while at USS to hone her Administration, Organization and Management skills. She moved to Teaneck, New Jersey in 1959, purchased a home and was a caregiver for her elderly parents for several years prior to their death. In 1968 with a passion for the political arena she joined the New York Campaign headquarters of Richard M. Nixon as a writer. When he won the Presidency she was tapped to compose and send "Thank You Letters" to all the world leaders who honored the President with gifts following his election and inauguration. This prestigious assignment earned her the position of staff assistant in the White House working directly for the President overseeing all official communication from within and outside the Executive Branch. Accepting this position brought her to Washington, D.C in 1969 where she soon met her husband to be. Ed & Trudy were married on December 12, 1973 at the Navy Chapel followed by a reception at the Kenwood Country Club where Ed was a member. When President Carter was inaugurated, she was charged with becoming "custodian of the Nixon Administration Watergate tapes" until the Supreme Court decision was made in favor of government ownership later that year. She joined the US Supreme Court as an assistant Marshall and Manager in 1978 working directly for Chief Justice Warren Berger and became Acting Director of Private Programs for the Commission on the Bicentennial of the US Constitution in 1985. Based on her prior success and skills developed in July 1988 she was named Associate Director of Non-Profit Associations & Organizations for the Bicentennial Commission until her retirement from government service in 1989. Her husband and she lived with their precious cat, "Hobbs", on First Street NW in the District from 1973 until 2002 when they purchased a home and moved to Adamstown. They enjoyed spending long weekends and summer vacations at their Condominium in Ocean City and attending many formal Washington social events at the Kennedy Library and the Kenwood CC. They were devoted members of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Point of Rocks and later Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church when there was a consolidation. In 2007, based on the final wishes of her late husband, she pioneered the establishment of the Edward F. Fry Memorial Library in Point of Rocks, where she was the branch's chief financial supporter. For over 15 years she continued her dedication and support to the Edward F. Fry Memorial Library. She also enjoyed fond friendships developed as an active member of the local "Red Hats" chapter and caring for her pet parakeet "Tony"! People gravitated to Trudy because of her warm kindred spirit, grace and love of life. When you became a friend of Trudy's you were a friend for life. She kept in constant contact with so many of her friends for decades and was beloved by her family for her caring, giving and generous nature. Mrs. Fry was preceded in death by her husband, Edward F. Fry, her parents Nina and Alfred C. Brown; her sister Margaret L. Rich (nee Lynch). She is survived by her nephews John J. Lynch and wife Linda, Carroll Shry Jr., and Edward L. Page; her great niece and caretaker Sarah Moxley and husband Kraig; and many great nephews, great nieces and cousins on both sides. The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregivers from Complete Care Solutions and Hospice of Frederick County who provided her with exceptional care the last 20 months. They would also like to express thanks to Kaitlyn Grissom of Right-at-Home Care. The family will receive friends on October 4 from 3 to 7 p.m., at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, at the former St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 1519 Ballenger Creek Pike, Point of Rocks. Internment immediately following at St. Paul's Episcopal Cemetery, Point of Rocks. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Friends of the Edward F. Fry Memorial Library at P.O. Box 57, Point of Rocks, Md 21777 or Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church, 4004 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, MD 21703 In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Friends of the Edward F. Fry Memorial Library at P.O. Box 57, Point of Rocks, Md 21777 or Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church, 4004 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, MD 21703

Box 57, Point of Rocks, Md 21777 or Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church, 4004 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, MD 21703 In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Friends of the Edward F. Fry Memorial Library at P.O. Box 57, Point of Rocks, Md 21777 or Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church, 4004 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, MD 21703 Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2019

