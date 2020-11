Or Copy this URL to Share

GERTRUDE HELEN McCALL HEBRON

Peacefully departed this life on Tuesday November 17, 2020 with her husband of 59 years holding her hand. Services are entrusted to Taylor Funeral Home. Viewing Monday November 23, at 10 a.m. followed by a private Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St Margaret's Catholic Church, 408 Addison Road South, Capitol Heights, MD 20743.



