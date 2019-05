GERTRUDE E. JIVENS



Peacefully, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Beloved mother of Grace Jivens-McRae, (Michael) and John Jivens, Jr. (Carol). She is also survived by five grandchildren, John III, Michael P.,

J. Milan, Erin, and Lauren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., with service at 12 noon at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4700 Wheeler Road, Oxon Hill, MD. 20745. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.