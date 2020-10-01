

Gertrude Evelyn Koch

Passed away on September 19, 2020, at the age of 84. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Born in Roslindale, MA on June 12, 1936, she grew up in the Boston area and attended Girls Latin School. As a young woman, she worked in the Boston Public Library. Trudy passed her lifelong love of books and learning to her entire family. After earning a Bachelor of Science in Education and teaching certification from Central Connecticut State College in 1966, she relocated with her husband and children to Silver Spring, Maryland. For 28 years she taught English and Latin at Wheaton High School. In 1982 she earned a Master of Arts in Liberal Arts from the prestigious St John's University in Annapolis. After her retirement from teaching, Trudy moved to Tappahannock in 2002. Her passion for sewing, knitting, and quilting led her to open a small business in her new community. She operated Water and Queen Studio, a local art and quilting studio. She volunteered in the community, reading to elementary children and helping with food distribution. Trudy was active in providing masks to the local community in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, and she will be greatly missed by all who loved her. She is survived by her brothers Peter Kornmuller of Tuscon, AZ and George Kornmuller of Medway MA; her 5 children: Suzanne Koch of Hyattsville, MD; Carol Koch of Ventura, CA; Alice French of Tappahannock, VA; David Koch of Houston, TX; Jennifer Polansky of Duncanville, TX, and 11 grandchildren.



