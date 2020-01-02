

GERTRUDE HIMMELFARB KRISTOL



On December 30, 2019, Gertrude Himmelfarb Kristol (age 97) of Washington, DC. Widow of the late Irving Kristol. Sister of the late Milton Himmelfarb. Devoted mother of William Kristol (Susan) and Elizabeth Nelson (Caleb). Cherished grandmother of Rebecca Silver (Elliot), Anne Continetti (Matthew), Joseph Kristol (Delia), Maxwell Nelson and Katherine Nelson. Great-grandmother of Ethan, Zachary and Isabel Silver, and Leo and Charlotte Continetti. Funeral services will be held on Sunday morning, January 5, at 10 a.m. at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec Street, NW, Washington, DC, with burial immediately following at the Adas Israel Cemetery, 1400 Alabama Avenue, SE, Washington, DC. Shiva will be observed every evening from Sunday through Thursday at William and Susan's residence, with a nightly service at 8 p.m. Contributions to Adas Israel Congregation or the would be welcome. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc., under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.