GERTRUDE LYDIA LEWIS "Trudy"
July 1, 1952 - November 11, 2019
Beloved wife to Cephas Lewis and mother of Melissa, Jennifer, and stepson Paul (deceased), Gertrude peacefully slipped away at her residence. She also leaves four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, five sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends to cherish her memory. Family will receive guests for the visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019, at The People's Community Baptist Church, 31 Norwood Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20905 at 10 a.m. and funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Sylvannah Baptist Church Cemetery, 8400 Courthouse Rd, Spotsylvania, VA 22551. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .