The Washington Post

GERTRUDE "Trudy" LEWIS (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERTRUDE "Trudy" LEWIS.
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
The People's Community Baptist Church
31 Norwood Rd
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
The People's Community Baptist Church
31 Norwood Rd
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

GERTRUDE LYDIA LEWIS "Trudy"  
July 1, 1952 - November 11, 2019  

Beloved wife to Cephas Lewis and mother of Melissa, Jennifer, and stepson Paul (deceased), Gertrude peacefully slipped away at her residence. She also leaves four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, five sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends to cherish her memory. Family will receive guests for the visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019, at The People's Community Baptist Church, 31 Norwood Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20905 at 10 a.m. and funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Sylvannah Baptist Church Cemetery, 8400 Courthouse Rd, Spotsylvania, VA 22551. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.