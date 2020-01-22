GERTRUDE OLINER (Age 93)
On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Gertrude Oliner, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Leo Oliner; loving mother of Stephen Oliner (Joyce), Jon Oliner (Kelly) and the late Chuck Oliner; cherished grandmother of Charles, David, Jake and Rachel Oliner.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD, with burial immediately following at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. Family will be receiving friends and observing Shiva on Thursday, following services and burial (minyan at 7:30 p.m.) at the residence of Jon and Kelly Oliner in Garrett Park, MD. Shiva will also be observed on Sunday, January 26, 2020 (minyan at 7:30 p.m.) at the residence of Stephen and Joyce Oliner in Baltimore, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency at jssa.org
