Gertrude Peoples
Gertrude Peoples "Trudy"  
On June 5, 2020, Gertrude "Trudy" Peoples went to be with the Lord. Trudy was the daughter of the late Johnnie and Rosa Lee Pringle. She is survived by four sisters, Laurane, Patricia, Sharon, and Yuletta; two brothers, John (Eddie) and George; a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, friends, and Grace Fellowship Church and bowling families. Due to the current health emergency, celebration services will be private. Thank you for your love and countless acts of kindness for our beloved Trudy.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
