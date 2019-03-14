GERTRUDE MARY PERRY (Age 94)
Peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, Gertrude was called home. She is survived by her loving, children, Thomas Green, Barbara Jean Lyles, Mary Ziglar, Ignatius B. Perry, Sr., and Marie Perry, 29 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by five children, Mary Jones, Andrew and Charles Green, Mary Jones, Josephine Perry and Patricia Robinson. Friends may unite with the family on Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at New Community Church of God In Christ, 3480 Catterton Place Suite 101, Waldorf, MD. Interment Resurrection.