GERTRUDE M. PERRY



Members of Ladies' Auxiliary, #310, Clinton, MD, Knights of Saint John International are saddened to announce the passing of Sister Gertrude Perry on March 8, 2019, who served for 62 years.

Sisters of Ladies' Auxiliary are hereby notified to assemble on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at New Community Church, COGIC, 3480 Catterton Place, Suite 101, Waldorf, MD 20602.

Dress wear - all black.

Joyce Duckett, Pres.

Joan Watson, Rec-secy.