Gertrude Santoro "Trudy"
Of Falls Church, VA was a beloved mother, grandmother, and devout Catholic. She passed away on August 18, 2020, at the age of 88, in her home in Falls Church. Trudy grew up in Maryland during the era of the Great Depression when radio was still the primary entertainment option in the home. She was one of four children and the only daughter of Mary and Otto Lemke. As an adult, she loved to travel and ski. She visited many countries in her lifetime and was especially fond of the time she spent in Western Europe, the U.S. Rocky Mountains, and Alaska. She worked overseas for several years during her career with the Federal Government. She met her eventual husband on a return flight following mutual ski vacations. After marrying, she settled in Northern Virginia and had one child. In addition to her parents, Mary and Otto Lemke, she was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Gerald Lemke, and her husband, A. Michael Santoro, Jr. Trudy is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren, John, Jennifer, Michael, and Julia Santoro and her brother, Charles Lemke. Friends may call Wednesday, August 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 West Broad St., Falls Church, VA. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, August 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Falls Church, VA. Interment to follow at Quantico National Cemetery.For more information please visit https://tinyurl.com/GLSobit
[tinyurl.com
]