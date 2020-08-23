1/
GERTRUDE "TRUDY" SANTORO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERTRUDE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gertrude Santoro "Trudy"  
Of Falls Church, VA was a beloved mother, grandmother, and devout Catholic. She passed away on August 18, 2020, at the age of 88, in her home in Falls Church. Trudy grew up in Maryland during the era of the Great Depression when radio was still the primary entertainment option in the home. She was one of four children and the only daughter of Mary and Otto Lemke. As an adult, she loved to travel and ski. She visited many countries in her lifetime and was especially fond of the time she spent in Western Europe, the U.S. Rocky Mountains, and Alaska. She worked overseas for several years during her career with the Federal Government. She met her eventual husband on a return flight following mutual ski vacations. After marrying, she settled in Northern Virginia and had one child. In addition to her parents, Mary and Otto Lemke, she was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Gerald Lemke, and her husband, A. Michael Santoro, Jr. Trudy is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren, John, Jennifer, Michael, and Julia Santoro and her brother, Charles Lemke. Friends may call Wednesday, August 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 West Broad St., Falls Church, VA. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, August 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Falls Church, VA. Interment to follow at Quantico National Cemetery.For more information please visit https://tinyurl.com/GLSobit [tinyurl.com]

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046
7035330341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved