Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Mount Vernon Unitarian Church 1909 Windmill Lane Alexandria , DC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

WILLIAMSON GERTRUDE WRIGHT WILLIAMSON (née Leonard) Gertrude "Trudy" L. Wright Williamson, age 95, passed away at Oak Park Place in Baraboo, Wisconsin on April 24, 2019. She had suffered from dementia. Born on September 26, 1923 in Seattle, WA and raised on the shores of the Puget Sound that she loved, Trudy graduated from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois in May of 1945. An internship on Capitol Hill brought her to Washington, D.C. where she met and soon married Dr. Rufus W. Wright, a physicist at the Naval Research Laboratory. Trudy believed firmly in the good possible when people work together to build better and more equitable communities. During her 45+ years as a resident of the Tauxemont and Wellington neighborhoods in Fairfax County, VA, Trudy was a founding member of both the Mount Vernon Community Park and Playground Association (1954) and the Mount Vernon Unitarian Church (1955); served multiple roles at Hollin Hall Elementary School;and during the early

WILLIAMSON GERTRUDE WRIGHT WILLIAMSON (née Leonard) Gertrude "Trudy" L. Wright Williamson, age 95, passed away at Oak Park Place in Baraboo, Wisconsin on April 24, 2019. She had suffered from dementia. Born on September 26, 1923 in Seattle, WA and raised on the shores of the Puget Sound that she loved, Trudy graduated from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois in May of 1945. An internship on Capitol Hill brought her to Washington, D.C. where she met and soon married Dr. Rufus W. Wright, a physicist at the Naval Research Laboratory. Trudy believed firmly in the good possible when people work together to build better and more equitable communities. During her 45+ years as a resident of the Tauxemont and Wellington neighborhoods in Fairfax County, VA, Trudy was a founding member of both the Mount Vernon Community Park and Playground Association (1954) and the Mount Vernon Unitarian Church (1955); served multiple roles at Hollin Hall Elementary School;and during the early civil rights era opened her home to Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) volunteers coming for non-violent lunch counter protests against segre- gation. Then after three years teaching at the Tauxemont Cooperative Pre-School, Trudy returned to Capitol Hill where she worked for Congressman Lloyd Meeds (WA), Senator Joe Clark (PA), Congressman Ike Andrews (NC), and as Director of Legislative Affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services under President Jimmy Carter. Her priority legislative areas were civil rights, women's rights, education, and aging. After retirement, Trudy did canvassing and poll work for the Democratic Party, hosted the annual Mount Vernon District Democratic Party ice cream social in her backyard, and served on the Fairfax Area Commission on Aging. She and Rufus spent part of each year on Mirror Lake in Sauk County, WI where they enjoyed the Fortnightly Literary Club, the Seth Peterson Cottage Conservancy, and the Free Congregation of Sauk County (a Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.) After 2002, Trudy lived permanently in Wisconsin. To the end of her days, Trudy was illuminated by the warm, positive light she believed was within each of us. Survivors include three children, Edward L. (Patricia) Wright of Los Angeles, CA, William R. (Nancy) Wright of New York City, and Eleanor (Stephen) Chiquoine of Reedsburg, WI; grandchildren William J. Wright, Diana L. Wright, Alexander D. Chiquoine, Nicholas W. Chiquoine, and Elizabeth H. Chiquoine; and great-grandchild Vivian J. Wright. Trudy was predeceased by her father Horace Earl Leonard; mother Eleanor R. (Hoppock) Leonard; brothers Arthur H. Leonard and H. Kinney Leonard; son Donald K. Wright; and husbands Rufus W. Wright (d. 2003) and William L. Williamson (d. 2011.) A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Unitarian Church, 1909 Windmill Lane, Alexandria, VA in the Hollin Hall manor house building. A social hour and refreshments will follow. Memorials can be made to: Mount Vernon Unitarian Church (address above); NAMI of Northern VA at PO Box 8693 Reston, VA 20195; or Agrace Hospice Foundation at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Unitarian Church, 1909 Windmill Lane, Alexandria, VA in the Hollin Hall manor house building. A social hour and refreshments will follow. Memorials can be made to: Mount Vernon Unitarian Church (address above); NAMI of Northern VA at PO Box 8693 Reston, VA 20195; or Agrace Hospice Foundation at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Civil Rights Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close